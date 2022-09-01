Army of the Dead Star Tig Notaro Joins Jon Hamm for Morning Show Season 3

Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in lead roles, will have an even bigger, even more star-studded cast in its third season. In addition to Julianna Margulies, who will reprise her recurring role from the show's second season, the series has already added new series regualrs Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm. Now, Army of the Dead standout Tig Notaro has joined the series. Notaro will join the cast in the role of Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks (Hamm), according to Deadline, who first reported her casting.

The Morning Show cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The series both stars and is executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston. The Morning Show was recently nominated for three Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for Billy Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for Marcia Gay Harden. Crudup won an Emmy in 2020.

Charlotte Stroudt serves as showrunner for Season 3 and also executive produces with Michael Ellenberg. Mimi Leder is also an executive producer and director on the series. Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Descan Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden also star in the series.

Notaro, who is a writer, producer, and stand-up comedian in addition to her acting work, co-created and starred in the Amazon series One Mississippi. She has had a recurring role on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery.

Notaro drew praise last year for her turn in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which has kicked off its own franchise at Netflix. Her role was originally supposed to be played by fellow comedian Chris D'Elia, but the filmmaker spent "a few million" dollars to replace him with Notaro. Snyder later said that Notaro's performance had made the extra time and money a good investment.

Hamm, whose foil Notaro will be on The Morning Show, will soon star in Confess, Fletch, playing the role of Irwin Maurice Fletcher, the investigative journalist made famous by Chevy Chase. The character was featured in a series of mystery novels, with Confess, Fletch introducing the character of Francis Xavier Flynn, who would spin off into his own series.

The first two seasons of The Morning Show are currently streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated drama does not yet have a release date.

