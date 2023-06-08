Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Two Shows in the Netflix Top 10

For a guy who always stuck almost exclusively to movies, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been making a lot of waves with his television work recently. The Terminator and Predator star took on his first major TV role with Netflix’s FUBAR, and action comedy about a CIA operative nearing retirement. The show proved to be a quick hit, but it was only the beginning of Schwarzenegger’s partnership with Netflix.

Not long after FUBAR‘s debut, Netflix released a documentary series called , which examines the expansive career of Schwarzenegger. Just a day after Arnold premiered on Netflix, the show established itself as one to watch, leaping onto the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on its first day.

Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV list sees Arnold take over the fifth overall spot. FUBAR, now a couple of weeks old, is still sitting strong in the number three spot. That gives Schwarzenegger two new shows on the Top 10 at the same time.

You can check out a complete rundown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Manifest

“When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities.”

2. The Ultimatum: Queer Love

“Love triangles. Scandals. Commitment. Heartbreak. Five queer couples must decide to call it quits or put a ring on it in this intimate reality show.”

3. FUBAR

“When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family attire.”

4. All American

“Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School Team.”

5. Arnold

“This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.”

6. S.W.A.T.

“In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community.”

7. Fake Profile

“Camila meets her Prince Charming through a dating app. After an idyllic romance, she plans to surprise him — only to end up trapped in a false paradise.”

8. La Raina del Sur

“After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman from humble beginnings finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking.”

9. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

“Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel.”

10. Heartland

“Spunky teenager Amy is reeling from the sudden death of her mother when she and her grandfather are threatened with the loss of their horse ranch.”