Netflix Top 10: Queen Charlotte Dethroned By Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR
Arnold Schwarzenegger's first foray into television is yielding some great results for Netflix. The actor stars in a new action-comedy series called FUBAR, which made its debut on Netflix late last week. It didn't take long for the series to rise up the Netflix ranks, delivering a massive opening weekend and quickly conquering the Netflix Top 10 TV Show charts.
According to a press release from Netflix, FUBAR racked up 88.94 hours viewed in its first few days on the service, appearing in the Top 10 in over 90 countries where Netflix is available. The series debut was even big enough to topple the hit spinoff series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which delivered 42.9 million viewership hours last week.
Given the numbers, it should come as no surprise that FUBAR dominated the daily rotating Netflix Top 1o TV Show list in North America. Tuesday's edition of the list features FUBAR in the number one spot, ahead of licensed hits All American and S.W.A.T.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. FUBAR
"When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family attire."
2. All American
"Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he's recruited to the Beverly Hills High School Team."
3. S.W.A.T.
"In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community."
4. Barbecue Showdown
"Eight of the country's best backyard smokers and pitmasters vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion in a fierce but friendly faceoff."
5. La Reina del Sur
"After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman from humble beginnings finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking."
6. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
"Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel."
7. XO, Kitty
"A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distanced boyfriend at the same boarding school attended by her late mother."
8. Selling Sunset
"The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."
9. Maid
"After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future."
10. Firefly Lane
"Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an breakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s."