Netflix Top 10: Queen Charlotte Dethroned By Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger's first foray into television is yielding some great results for Netflix. The actor stars in a new action-comedy series called FUBAR, which made its debut on Netflix late last week. It didn't take long for the series to rise up the Netflix ranks, delivering a massive opening weekend and quickly conquering the Netflix Top 10 TV Show charts.

According to a press release from Netflix, FUBAR racked up 88.94 hours viewed in its first few days on the service, appearing in the Top 10 in over 90 countries where Netflix is available. The series debut was even big enough to topple the hit spinoff series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which delivered 42.9 million viewership hours last week.

Given the numbers, it should come as no surprise that FUBAR dominated the daily rotating Netflix Top 1o TV Show list in North America. Tuesday's edition of the list features FUBAR in the number one spot, ahead of licensed hits All American and S.W.A.T.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!