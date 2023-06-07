Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR Leads Netflix TV Charts for Second Straight Week

The newest hit on Netflix comes from the company's Chief Action Officer himself. Arnold Schwarzenegger's first major TV role comes in the form of FUBAR, a new action comedy on Netflix, and it has performing quite well for the service since its debut. FUBAR topped the service's TV charts after it's debut late last month. The series is showing no signs of slowing down, once again taking first place on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows, despite another major hit coming out with new episodes.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the streaming numbers for the biggest TV shows on the service from last week. FUBAR kept its spot at the top, even though the final episodes of Manifest were released on the service. Between May 29th and June 4th, FUBAR was viewed for more than 88 million hours on Netflix.

Manifest came in second for the week with just under 40 million hours viewed. The final episodes of the mystery series arrived in the middle of the week, so it didn't have quite as many days to rack up views as other shows did.

Schwarzenegger stars in FUBAR alongside Monica Barbaro, who you will probably recognize for her role in last year's record-breaking blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Barbaro plays Emma Brunner, the daughter of Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner.

FUBAR also stars Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, and Aparna Brielle.

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career," showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora told Netflix's TUDUM earlier this year. "I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films –– I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen –– so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass... that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that — and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but sorry, it's classified."

Have you been watching FUBAR on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!