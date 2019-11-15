Arrow Showrunner Bids Arrowcave Farewell on Last Day

The final frame of Arrow has officially been shot and production on The CW‘s flagship series in their extended TV universe has come to a close. Arrow‘s last day of production concluded early this morning with executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealing the final piece of dialogue from the last episode. Cast and crew members have been paying tribute to the series all day and now Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz has taken to Twitter to post her own tribute, a goodbye to the base of operations for the Green Arrow.

“Goodbye #Arrow,” Schwartz wrote online, posting a photo from the infamous “Arrowcave” set. Schwartz followed up her goodbye message with another reference to the Arrow-verse, saying “I’m holding up a Big Belly Burger bag but you can’t really see it!”

Schwartz’ goodbye comes just one day after a heartfelt letter she and Guggenheim posted to Twitter, praising the cast and crew of the series and its extensive eight season history on the network.

“What this accomplished is no small feat,” they wrote. “Eight seasons. One hundred and seventy episodes. A multiverse of TV shows. The biggest crossovers in television history. One incredible journey from beginning to end. All thanks to you and the countless others that have been a part of this show. So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a part of Arrow’s final story. It has been an honor.”

Arrow star Stephen Amell himself shared some touching words about his experience on the series as well, praising the people who helped bring it all together over the course of the show’s eight seasons.

“Words can’t even begin to express what Arrow has meant to me,” Amell wrote on Twitter. “Best 8 years of my life. The cast and crew of the show have become my family. I’m going to miss them. I’m wrapped.”

Though only six episodes remain in Arrow‘s final season, itself a shortened ten episode run down from the usual twenty plus, there is a lot of ground still to cover for the series. Characters from the series will leap over to other shows on The CW for the ever-ambitious “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover episode, which sees the casts of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow assembling together with a ton of special guests. After that, the penultimate episode of the series will actually be a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries, a female-led, future-set spin-off series focusing on Oliver and Felicity’s daughter and her own super-heroics.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. The series finale of Arrow will debut on January 28, two weeks after the conclusion of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and a week after the return of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.