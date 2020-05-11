Bad Boys Spinoff L.A.'s Finest Starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union Moves to FOX

After debuting as a Spectrum original series last year, L.A.'s Finest is heading to FOX this fall. The Bad Boys franchise spinoff series is set to release its second season on Spectrum this summer, but that will be followed by the show's network television debut on FOX, who acquired the rights to air the episodes from Sony Pictures Television. L.A.'s Finest stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as detectives in the Los Angeles Police Department, with Union reprising her role as Syd Burnett from Bad Boys II.

The new season of L.A.'s Finest will air through Spectrum in June, as planned, with the first season airing on FOX as well this fall. This acquisition is all a part of FOX's plan to release new television in the upcoming season, even though production studios are currently shut down and incapable of filming new titles. The network is bringing over the Spectrum series, which will be new to most TV fans around the world.

This fall lineup also consists of shows like Next and Filthy Rich, which have already been filmed and were initially eyeing spring or summer premieres. They will move to fall to round out a light slate. Animated shows like Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Bless the Harts will also be back, as animation can still be produced during this difficult time.

“The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment “In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners over recent weeks, we sought to listen first and understand each partner’s unique concerns. Our primary goal is to help them back to business, so in turn, the message we’ve shared is one of relative stability on FOX, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment with which to help our partners and their customers back to market.”

Are you looking forward to seeing L.A.'s Finest on FOX this fall? Let us know in the coments!

