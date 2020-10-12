Netflix's Barbarians Trailer Released

Netflix has released the trailer for Barbarians, the upcoming historical drama series about the Battle of Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., a battle which stopped the spread of the Roman Empire. The series is directed by Vikings director Steve Saint Ledger along with Barbara Eder. The series cast includes David Schütter (Charlie’s Angels), Laurence Rupp (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation) and Bernhard Schütz (Sense8). The German Netflix Original series will debut on Netflix on October 23. You can check out the action-filled trailer for yourself in the video player above.

The series, which was filmed in German and Latin -- the languages of the era -- was created by Jan Martin Scharf and Arne Nolting. The series, which is largely German language with subtitles, will focus on the destinies of three young people with interconnected fates as the story unfolds. Sabine de Mardt, Andreas Bareiss and Rainer Marquass produce for Gaumont. According to Director of International Originals at Netflix Rachel Eggebeen (vial DWDL) the series will offer the Germanic side of a history that is usually told from the Roman perspective.

"We know the Roman perspective because writings have been handed down from the Romans," Eggebeen said. "But not from the Germanic side. The team at Gaumont has worked closely with historians, but at the same time also developed a great story with deep characters."

The series is not to be confused with the recently announced Conan the Barbarian series in development at Netflix. That series, which was announced late last month, comes from Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler's Pathfinder Media, and is set to be the first of many in a deal between Netflix and Conan Properties International. Conan Properties is owned by Malmberg's Cabinet Entertainment. This deal gives Netflix the exclusive option to use the Conan literary library and develop both TV shows and films.

Malmberg and Wheeler will serve as executive producers on the Conan the Barbarian series, should it come to fruition at Netflix. They'll be developing the project through Pathfinder.

Barbarians debuts on Netflix October 23rd.

What do you think? Are you a fan of historical action series? Will you be checking out this latest international Netflix original? Are you just holding out hope for the unrelated Conan the Barbarian series to come to fruition at Netflix? Let us know your thoughts about this and all things Netflix in the comments.