Batman: Caped Crusader Has a Fun Birds of Prey Easter Egg

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader arrived on Thursday, ushering in a whole new corner of DC storytelling. The Prime Video animated series interpolates things through the lens of the 1940s, introducing new takes on a number of characters fans know and love. This includes one undercurrent of Caped Crusader‘s first season — a reinterpretation of the Birds of Prey. Spoilers for Batman: Caped Crusader lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

Three characters in Caped Crusader‘s ensemble are fan-favorite heroines (or antiheroines) from the DC Universe — public defender Barbara Gordon (Krystal Joy Brown), Detective Renee Montoya (Michelle Bonilla) and psychiatrist-turned-secret-vigilante Harleen Quinzel (Jamie Chung). As the series goes along, we discover that Renee and Harley are in a blossoming romantic relationship with each other, and that Renee and Barbara are close as well. By Episode 6, while the three of them still have plenty of secrets around each other, they are shown hanging out and teaming up. Given the characters’ respective histories in other DC media, with Harley and Renee both being on the roster of 2020’s Birds of Prey movie and Barbara and Renee joining forces in the comics countless times, the storyline gives Caped Crusader fans a quasi-Birds of Prey. Granted, it’s far from the most memorable take on the team in the Batman animated series, but it’s still an intriguing part of the show’s first season.

Is Batman: Caped Crusader Renewed for Season 2?

It was already confirmed that Caped Crusader has earned a two-season order from Prime Video, after moving to the platform following a cancellation from Max. Season 2 does not have a confirmed release date.

“Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers.”

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

In Batman: Caped Crusader, welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne (Hamish Linklater) becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications. The cast of Batman: Caped Crusader also includes Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Mckenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, and Haley Joel Osment.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Season 2 is confirmed, and will debut on the platform at a later date.