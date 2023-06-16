Batman: Caped Crusader Described as "Everything" Bruce Timm Couldn't Do on Batman: The Animated Series

After years of being in the works and a surprising move to Prime Video, Batman: Caped Crusader is on its way to becoming a reality. The animated series boasts a pretty impressive creative team, with legendary DC animation producer Bruce Timm working with the likes of J.J. Abrams, The Batman director Matt Reeves, and comic writer Ed Brubaker to bring the show to life. Even before Caped Crusader has gotten a first look or any sort of premiere date, Batman fans have been excited to see what's in store — and apparently, it will be taken to a new extreme. During a recent appearance at the Annecy Animation Festival (via Variety), Peter Gieraldi hinted that Caped Crusader will be more of the "complete vision" Timm had for the landmark Batman: The Animated Series, but could not get away with on Cartoon Network.

"It's everything that Bruce Timm wanted to do in the original series but because it ran on a kid's channel, he wasn't able to do it," Giraldi explained. "So this definitely skews older. It's more of his complete vision."

What is Batman: Caped Crusader about?

Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, Batman: Caped Crusader will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.

"We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Abrams, and Reeves said in a statement when the series was first announced. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

"Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans," Sam Register added. "It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt, and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding DC's Batman: Caped Crusader? Are you excited for the animated series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batman: Caped Crusader will debut exclusively on Prime Video at a later date.