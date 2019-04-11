Harley Quinn Runs from Renee Montoya in New ‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photos

The latest set photos from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) have made their way online, and they add a pretty interesting context to one of the film’s moments. The set photos, which you can check out below, showcase Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) stuffing a cheeseburger down her shirt, as Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) chases her.

📸 Rosie Perez & Margot Robbie on the “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” set in Los Angeles on April 9, 2019. ✨ pic.twitter.com/IfQMQUWDKV — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) April 10, 2019

📸 Margot Robbie on the “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” set in LA on April 9, 2019. ✨ pic.twitter.com/cvby55kFsg — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) April 10, 2019

These photos provide the clearest look yet at Perez’s incarnation of Renee, who has been missing from the exterior set photos taken of Birds of Prey thus far. Before that, Renee could be seen for just a few brief frames in the film’s original production teaser.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Birds of Prey will see Harley crossing paths with Renee, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), as they try to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), a vicious Gotham crime boss. In the process, the film will explore who Harley is as a character, after Robbie’s portrayal became a fan-favorite part of 2016’s Suicide Squad.

“I’ve always loved Harley,” screenwriter Christina Hodson told ComicBook.com. “I think she is so complicated and nuanced and interesting and is so full of completely opposing qualities.”

“She is incredibly intelligent; she is a psychiatrist, but she’s also incredibly silly and immature, and that balance between kind of sanity and madness, fun and frivolity and real intelligence, heart, was such a fun thing to be able play with,” Hodson added. “Harley takes that to the next level: she’s a little bit of everything, and to be able to write a character like that is amazing. It’s such a fun set of crayons to be coloring with. So I love her, but I also love what Margot brought to that character. And working with Margot on the character and on the story for the last three years has been a dream come true really.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will arrive in theaters on February 7, 2020. Shazam! is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies also include Joker on October 10th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.