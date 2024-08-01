Batman: Caped Crusader Introduces a Justice League Hero in Plain Sight

Batman: Caped Crusader is now out into the world, with the Prime Video animated series debuting a surprising interpretation of the DC Universe. In addition to showcasing the story of Bruce Wayne / Batman (Hamish Linklater), Caped Crusader has already been highlighting a few characters from across the DC mythos — including an unexpected superhero. Spoilers for Batman: Caped Crusader below! Only look if you want to know!

Throughout the early episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader, Bruce crosses paths with Eel O’Brian (Tom Kenny) a photojournalist from the Gotham Gazette. While his role on the series largely consists of conniving to get the perfect shot — including working with Batman to get blackmail material about Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Cristina Ricci), fans will surely recognize his name from his larger role in the DC Universe. Eel O’Brian is none other than the superhero Plastic Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who Is Eel O’Brian?

Created by Jack Cole in Quality Comics’ Police Comics #1, Patrick “Eel” O’Brian is a crook who is accidentally injected with chemicals that give him rubbery skin. As a result, Eel can stretch his body into any shape — and decides to reform himself by adopting the superhero persona of Plastic Man. Alongside his sidekick Woozy Winks, Plastic Man gets folded into the main DC Universe through Crisis on Infinite Earths, and has remained a fan-favorite hero ever since. This has also included a prolific tenure as a member of the Justice League, the Justice League International, and The Terrifics.

Caped Crusader is far from Plastic Man’s first or last foray into animation — the character earned his own series in the form of The Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Hour in 1979, and has made multiple appearances in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Kenny has become the primary voice actor for the character in recent years, outside of Dana Snyder voicing him in Justice League Action.

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

In Batman: Caped Crusader, welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne (Hamish Linklater) becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications. The cast of Batman: Caped Crusader also includes Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Mckenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, and Haley Joel Osment.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Season 2 is confirmed, and will debut on the platform at a later date.