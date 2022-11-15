Batman Artist Bill Sienkiewicz Reveals Touching Kevin Conroy Tribute

Bill Sienkiewicz revealed a stunning tribute to Kevin Conroy this week. Fans from all over gathered to celebrate the voice actor after his death at the age of 66. Most people remember his tenure as The Dark Knight from his role in Batman: The Animated Series. Conroy would also play Bruce Wayne in live-action during Crisis on Infinite Earths on The CW's Arrowverse. So many figures in the comics community stepped forward with tremendous stories about the legend. It only makes sense that such an accomplished actor would have a poignant tribute to share as well. In a lovely twist, Sienkiewicz's work on Instagram echoes a piece he did of Adam West as The Caped Crusader. Both men embodied the character of Batman for different generations. Their impact is still being felt among the creatives that handle the franchise now. Go ahead and check out the post for yourself.

On Instagram, the artist explained the piece. "R.I.P. Kevin Conroy. #Batman Note from Bill: 'With respect. Excuse me; I felt compelled to revisit the translucent bat costume motif I employed on my portrait of Adam West. it seemed fitting.'"

How Did the Comics World React to Conroy's Passing?

DC Comics put out a long statement expressing their condolences for Conroy's friends and family, of whom there were many. Some of the people he worked with on his time under the cowl also shared good memories of the actor as well. That includes his on-screen nemesis Mark Hamill in a particularly emotional message.

"Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries," Emmy Award winning casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano told the publisher. "Kevin's warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever."

"Kevin was perfection," remembered Mark Hamill, who's Joker was locked in an eternal struggle with Conroy's Batman. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

