Batman Series With a Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score is Officially Streaming Free in March

One of the most beloved and highly rated animated Batman series will finally be free to stream on Tubi in just a few weeks. The series, which spans three seasons and stars big-name actors Will Friedle, John DiMaggio, and R. Lee Ermey, currently sits comfortably with a 96% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is hailed as “a love letter to animation.”

Batman: The Brave and the Bold is based on a series of comics that was created in the 1950s, also titled The Brave and the Bold. The comics brought to life a series of team-ups between Batman and other DC characters, and would occasionally be the first time a character, or characters, appeared in the lore, such as the Justice League of America, who showed up for the first time in the 28th issue. The Brave and the Bold ran until 1983, becoming a “character of the month” team-up. Then, in the early 2000s, DC decided to bring Batman: The Brave and the Bold to the smallscreen, animating fans’ favorite superhero collaborations.

The Brave and the Bold Absolutely Holds Up

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

The series is still lauded as one of the best of all time, with both a critic and audience rating of nearly 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also a nice departure from the typically brooding and glum hero that we’ve had heavy doses of in the last two decades, reaching back into the comics and series of a bygone era to bring back some of the original humor that’s been lost to time. Kevin Carr of 7M Pictures rated the series 4 out of 5 stars, saying, “It’s nice to see a return to a 70s-era animated light-heartedness. I’m not looking for the overly chummy Batman of the 60s Adam West series, but this caped crusader without the brooding is a welcome relief.” Cody Ray Shafer of Under the Radar adds, “The result is a sometimes hilarious, sci-fi-action Batman that wrestles with aliens, fights alongside equally ridiculous super-friends, and delivers as many clever one-liners as punches.”

Not only a love letter to animation, Batman: The Brave and the Bold is also a love letter to the golden and silver ages of DC—one that seems forgotten in more recent iterations of the Caped Crusader, with most of the villains pulled from the pages of more obscure comics. It’s light at times, but always entertaining with animation that feels classic for a reason.

