Batwoman Casts Peter Outerbridge As Black Mask

Batwoman has cast Peter Outerbridge as the Arrowverse version of Black Mask, aka Roman Sionis. Black Mask will serve as the villain for the remainder of Batwoman season 2, which is currently airing on The CW. In the context of Batwoman, Outerbridge's Roman Sionis will be a charismatic and honorable CEO fighting against corruption by day, while at night he tries to run a criminal empire, and take out masked vigilantes and The Crows, as Black Mask. Peter Outerbridge is best known for the Nikita TV series of the 2000s, but has a long character actor sheet that includes Orphan Black, The Expanse, Taken The TV series, and The Umbrella Academy.

Batwoman has seen a shakeup in season 2, after series star Ruby Rose left the series. Actress Javicia Leslie stepped in to lead the series as new character Ryan Wilder, who took on the Batwoman mantle, after Kate Kane apparently died in a plane crash. The latest episodes of Batwoman season 2 have revealed that Kate is actually still alive; Batwoman has recast Ruby Rose with Krypton actress Wallis Day, who was the fan-favorite pick for Rose's replacement - especially after Krypton was canceled in season 2.

“Wallis Day is going to be playing our altered version of Kate Kane, and she’s an amazing actress,” said Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries. “I’m excited for you guys to see the journey that she endures."

"Super excited to finally announce I'm joining the cast of Batwoman," said Wallis Day. "I'm sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it's been working on the show so far. Everyone's made me feel so welcome and it's amazing being back home with my DC family."

With Kate Kane back and Black Mask about wreak havoc, Batwoman has just added some major reasons for Arrowverse fans to be tuning into the rest of season 2. Of course, with all this new action, what's to come of Leslie's Ryan Wilder?

"Seeing Ryan grow into the Batsuit has been priority one from a storytelling point of view, and it's been a beautiful journey so far witnessing Ryan take on that mantle, and she's proven to the city by episode 8 that she is Batwoman," Dries told Entertainment Weekly. "She belongs in the suit. And when Kate comes back, and when they discover Kate's back, that confidence will be rattled a little bit, and she'll start to wonder, "Well, where do I fit?" And so while the city believes in her, full heartedly, Ryan will go through her own journey of learning to believe in herself, and that's really something we focus on towards the later part of season two."

Batwoman airs on The CW.

Reported by: Deadline