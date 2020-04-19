Batwoman: Kate and Luke Make Their Next Move in "A Narrow Escape" Photos

The CW has released a batch of photos for "A Narrow Escape", the seventeenth episode of Batwoman's debut season. The photos show Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) teaming up both in the Batcave and on the street, and it certainly looks like things are tense. Given what happened in the series' most recent installment, it's easy to see why, between Kate betraying Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and locking her inside Arkham Asylum, and Luke tragically discovering that his father's killer is still out there.

"A Narrow Escape" will see Kate dealing with an unforeseen challenge, when a familiar villain returns to Gotham to cause trouble. At the same time, Alice is expected to be tested to her limits while in Arkham, and it will be interesting to see exactly how that manifests.

"Alice finds herself in a very different environment going forward," Skarsten recently told ComicBook.com. "She finds herself some new enemies and some new allies. I had a particularly fun time filming her interactions with some new characters in this new environment. You see this more playful side of Alice, outside of her interactions with her family only. That was really fun for me to do. Then, from there, we're going to see Alice start to get really dark. That's just about all I can tease, but hopefully, that's enough."

This also will be the first episode back for the series in over a month, after essentially every film and TV show was forced to shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unclear exactly how many episodes the series was able to complete before the shutdown, so it will be interesting to see what note Batwoman ultimately leaves things on.

You can check out the synopsis for "A Narrow Escape" below!

"WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.