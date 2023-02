Bel-Air Season 2 Adds New Cast Members for Fresh Prince Reboot

Peacock's Bel-Air has added five new cast members to Season 2 of the Fresh Prince reboot series. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Al-Shabazz Jabateh (Prime Day Show), Nicholas Duvernay (Purple Hearts), Diandra Lyle (Secrets of Sulphur Springs), Justin Cornwell (The Umbrella Academy) and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) had all joined the cast. The series returns for Season 2 on Thursday, February 23rd.

Jabateh is set to play a character named Hudson, Duvernay will play Drew, Wilson will play James Lewis, Lyle will play Erika Baker, and Cornwell will play Lamarcus Alton. Additional character details were not available.

What Is Peacock's Bel-Air About?

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock's successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he's ever known.

Season 2 of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We'll see Will and Carlton's brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We'll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

"In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series," executive producer Carla Banks Waddles said. "Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on— What it truly means to be a family even when it's challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family?"

"We'll also explore Will's character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He's now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air," she continued. "Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers -- Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand."

"We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they're accessible and grounded," Waddles added. "This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show —talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships. I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic."

Season 2 of Bel-Air debuts Thursday, February 23rd on Peacock.