Bel-Air Season 2 Trailer Brings Back Original Fresh Prince Star Tatyana Ali

Peacock has released the Season 2 trailer for Bel-Air, and it features the return of an original cast member from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The Bel-Air remake had a record-setting first season on Peacock, and it's making its return to the streamer on February 23rd. The series is inspired by Morgan Cooper's viral trailer that reimagined the popular '90s sitcom, casting Jabari Banks as Will Smith. As for Tatyana Ali's return, she will be playing a teacher at Bel-Air middle school named Mrs. Hughes that takes a liking to Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar), the character she used to play in the original.

"In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series," Carla Banks Waddles, the new showrunner of Bel-Air, said in a statement. "Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on — What it truly means to be a family even when it's challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We'll also explore Will's character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He's now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air. Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers -- Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand."

She continued, "We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they're accessible and grounded. This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show — talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships. I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic."

Executive producer Morgan Cooper said, "Man, it feels so good to be back! The response from the fans in season one was electrifying, and we couldn't be more excited to have Carla Waddles taking the reins as showrunner for season two. She has an incredible perspective and voice that jumps off the page and challenges our amazing cast to go even deeper in their character journeys. The future of our show is bright and I can't wait for fans to see what's in store for the Banks family in season two. EVERYONE is ready to level up in this new chapter, especially Will, who's determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou and the Banks family in the season one finale. The themes of trust, pride and ambition are at the forefront, and all our characters find themselves at unique crossroads that will be life changing."

What Is Peacock's Bel-Air About?

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock's successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he's ever known.

Season 2 of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We'll see Will and Carlton's brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We'll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.