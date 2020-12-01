Ben & Jerry's Partners With Netflix for New Punch Line Ice Cream Flavor

✖

Few things make watching comedy specials on Netflix that much better than diving deep into a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, with the confectionary company recently revealing that it was unveiling the all-new "Punch Line" flavor of ice cream, while also offering fans a different type of on-demand laughs. For those who might be on the go or don't have the time to commit to consuming an entire special, you can call a new hotline to hear jokes from comedians who have specials available on the service. You can learn more about the new flavor by heading to Ben & Jerry's official website.

Per press release, "Good for the belly and good for a belly laugh, the new flavor is a comedic duo of brown butter bourbon and almond ice creams with roasted almonds and chuckles of cherries. That's a mouthful of mirth. In addition to delicious ice cream, Netflix and Ben & Jerry's are teaming up to provide some much-needed humor through a new Punch Line hotline. Netflix's hottest heckle-proof headliners, including comedians Wanda Sykes, Fortune Feimster, and Aparna Nancherla, will have people doubled over with laughter when they call 1-866-PUNCHLINE. Some lucky fans may even discover a way to get a free pint of Punch Line – now that's a call to action!"

It adds, "This fourth Ben & Jerry's/Netflix flavor in 2020 continues to provide fans with something to look forward to. To hear more hilariousness from Wanda, Fortune, and Aparna, you can find all three stand-ups on Netflix or the Netflix Is A Joke YouTube channel. Start planning which Netflix comedy special you'll pair with a pint of Punch Line and in no time, you'll be licking and laughing!"

Unlike the Netflix specials, which audiences can watch anytime they'd like, this new Punch Line flavor is a limited edition and once supplies run out, the flavor will be gone.

The flavor of Punch Line is described as "a comedic duo of brown butter bourbon & almond ice creams with roasted almonds and chuckles of cherries."

Other flavors Ben & Jerry's has launched in collaboration with Netflix are Netflix & Chilll'd, described as "peanut butter ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies," Chip Happens, celebrating the series Nailed It!, which is described as a "cold mess of chocolate ice cream with fudge chips & crunchy potato chip swirls, and Boots on the Moooo’n, honoring Space Force, which is described as a "universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows & toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core."

