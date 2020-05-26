Ben & Jerry's Launches New Flavor in Honor of Netflix's Space Force

If you are looking for a treat to enjoy while watching Netflix's Space Force, Ben & Jerry's has you covered. The ice cream company unveiled their latest sweet treat, this time one inspired by the Steve Carell-starring satirical comedy: Boots on the Moooo'n, described as "the first flavor 'launch' to wind up directly in the stratosphere" as it builds on Ben & Jerry's partnership with Netflix which has already introduced two flavors thus far this year.

Boots on the Mooo'n is described as "a universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows and toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core" and takes its inspiration from the goal of Space Force to get "boots on the moon" -- though the flavor's name throws in a little bit of a nod to cows with it's extended "moooo". According to an official press release about the flavor, Boots on the Moooo'n will be available as a Limited Batch flavor nationwide with a suggested retail price of $4.99. Ice cream fans can also give the flavor a try at participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops across the country. The flavor joins Netflix & Chill'd (and a non-dairy Netflix & Chill'd) as well as Chip Happens in Ben & Jerry's lineup of Netflix-inspired treats.

As for Space Force, the series debuts on the streamer on Friday, May 29 and stars Carell as an Air Force general who thinks he's being given a certain promotion only to discover that he's been tasked with running the newly-announced Space Force. When nothing goes quite as he plans, the general soon learns that militarizing space may just be as ridiculous as it sounds, though that ridiculousness makes the show a fun one, according to ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhart.

"Space Force is delightfully absurd, a comedic light that comes along at the best possible time," writes in his review of the series. "The satire throughout is welcome comedy, poking fun at the notion that the United States government aims to convert soldiers into space-faring crimefighters. Admittedly, the parodies are a little too on-the-nose at times, removing the suspension of reality some might expect while they put on a movie or TV series. Even then, that's something that speaks volumes to the world we live in, rather than to the quality of the programming itself."

John Malkovich also stars in Space Force, alongside Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Daniels serves as the showrunner with Howard Klein serving as executive producer. Not only does this mark an Office reunion between Daniels and Carell, but it also sees the acclaimed TV producer alongside Schwartz once again, after having worked with him on Parks and Recreation.

