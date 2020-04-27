✖

Ben & Jerry’s almost made an ice cream tie-in for Avengers: Infinity War. This strange fact was revealed during Comicbook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party for the film with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A fan asked what happened with that small nod that Doctor Strange and Tony Stark made. The writers were unsure, but they agree that it sounds absolutely fantastic either way. Remember Iron Man said, “And I swore off dairy, but then Ben & Jerry’s named a flavor after me, so…” The snarky Avenger also called his personal tribute, Stark Raving Hazelnuts, “a little bit chalky.” It got a kick out of the fans and has stuck with the writers enough to get a nod during the Watch Party.

Funny enough, there is some payoff to this gag in Endgame with Professor Hulk. The big green dude is absolutely smashing an enormous tub of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. People have speculated that its probably Hulk-A-Hulk-A-Burning Fudge, one of the other flavors that get name dropped. It’s all really funny to see on screen. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like MCU fans will be getting those flavors in real life though. SYFY Wire asked the company how likely that would be and they sounded crushed like everyone else.

“We are as excited as anyone for Avengers: Endgame,” the statement read. “And we’ll have to suffer as this flavor only exists in the MCU. We did work with Marvel to get the product placement right. Given the flavor is only available in the MCU, we haven’t ideated around what the ingredients could be. I guess we could leave it up to our fans' imaginations?

I believe so. Why that didn't happen is one of life's great mysteries. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/9fysdzh6P3 — Markus & McFeely on CB (@ComicBook) April 26, 2020

