Thanksgiving Special: The Geeky Things We're Most Thankful For

Summary: In this Thanksgiving Special Episode the ComicBook Nation hosts each share their top picks for the geek culture content and/or moments they are MOST thankful for in the year 2023.

Matt Aguilar – Matt was thankful this year to get Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and a Transformers comic series that has really brought the G1 fun back to the franchise. For similar reasons, he also praised the new Power Rangers Cosmic Fury series on Netflix, and grew to really appreciate NXT Wrestling's rise.

Connor Casey – Connor is loving the year of Spider-Man media supremacy with the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game – both massive achievements. Gaming continued to hold a special place in Connor's heart with the release of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and he finally made the jump from wrestling fan to actual contender, in his FXE Wrestling Federation.

Kofi Outlaw – Kofi was thankful to have has fandom of both TMNT and Zelda rekindled by the release of the movie Mutant Mayhem and sequel game Tears of the Kingdom. He was also grateful to see cinema and theaters make a major comeback with the Barbenheimer cultural event.

Janell Wheeler – Janell is thankful that Dr. Who is bringing back David Tenant this Christmas – and that Super Mario is back with a Super Mario RPG remaster and Super Mario Wonder. Finally, Janell is grateful as ever to her dedicated and growing Twitch streaming community.

