Betty Boop Boop-Oop-A-Doop Funko Pop

The iconic cartoon character known as Betty Boop just got boop-oop-a-doop Funko Popped! It’s about time.

At the moment, the standard, full color Betty Boop Pop Animation #421 figure with her Pudgy pal is available to pre-order here. However, collectors might also want to nab the black and white Entertainment Earth exclusive Betty Boop and Pudgy Pop right here while supplies last. That figure is extra collectible because you have a 1-in-6 chance of scoring the chase version which features black and white Betty with a splash of red for her dress and Pudgy’s smooched cheek.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of iconic women that took way to long to get a Pop figure, I Love Lucy is another classic that recently joined the Funko family. Any Funko Pop collector and / or kid that enjoyed a little classic TV on Nick at Nite back in the day can grab them via the pre-order links below.

• I Love Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Ricky Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Factory Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for black and white versions of Lucy and Factory Lucy at Target and Barnes & Noble respectively. Hopefully, Funko will add some sort of 2-Pack of I Love Lucy figures with Lucy and Ricky or maybe a Pop Ridez figure with both Lucy and Ricky in an old-timey Pontiac. Seems like they should be together, you know?

The I Love Lucy collection is among dozens of classic TV Pop figures Funko is cooking up at the moment. When they become available, we’ll make sure you know about it right here.

Shifting gears a bit, The Kellogg’s Sugar Smacks / Honey Smacks cereal mascot Dig ‘Em Frog is the latest ad icon to get the Funko Pop treatment, and it is the super hot Funko figure of the moment.

It’s more proof that corporate mascots in Funko’s Ad Icon Pop series tend to be popular – especially when it comes to mascots from our favorite childhood cereals. They also tend do appreciate in value quite nicely, and we expect that Dig ‘Em won’t be any different. That having been said, you can secure your own Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Dig ‘Em Frog Ad Icons Pop! Vinyl Figure #25 right here while supplies last. Shipping is slated for July.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.