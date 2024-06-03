Snowpiercer Final Season Teaser Released

AMC+ has released a teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer. Based on the 2013 film of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette, the series stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. The show's fourth season will air on AMC in early 2025 and serve as a swan song for the series, which was already expected to end after four seasons. TNT had opted to cancel it outright rather than finishing the show due to Warner Bros. Discovery's aggressive cost-cutting policies, which have led to the cancellation, sale, or shelving of numerous projects including Coyote vs. Acme, Batgirl, and most of The CW's lineup. The first three seasons of Snowpiercer will stream on AMC+, the network's streaming service, starting later this year.

AMC established itself as one of the homes of prestige genre TV with its decade of The Walking Dead and its many spinoffs. Snowpiercer is based on the feature film of the same name, although it has its own continuity independent of the movie.

You can see the teaser below.

"Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+," Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, told Variety. "We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025."

"We're so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we're incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it," said showrunner Paul Zbyszewski.

Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and the film from Academy Award® winner Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite"), "Snowpiercer" season two stars Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly ("A Beautiful Mind"), Grammy® and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Black-ish") Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy® nominee Alison Wright ("The Americans"), Mickey Sumner ("Frances Ha," "Battle of the Sexes"), Iddo Goldberg ("Peaky Blinders," "The Zookeeper's Wife"), Katie McGuinness ("Dirty Filthy Love"), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall ("Hedwig and the Angry Inch"), Annalise Basso ("Bedtime Stories"), Sam Otto ("Jellyfish"), Roberto Urbina ("Narcos"), Sheila Vand ("Argo") and Steven Ogg ("The Walking Dead".

The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Christoph Schrewe Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.