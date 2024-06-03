Venom: The Last Dance Teaser Trailer Released

Sony Pictures has released the first official teaser trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy's third and final feature film in the lead role as Eddie Brock/Venom, the antihero most closely associated with Spider-Man before now. The teaser gives fans their first look at the threequel, about which we know shockingly little. Last time around, just the title -- Let There Be Carnage -- gave fans a pretty clear sense of what the movie was going to be about, but this time around, it's more like something Hugh Jackman would have said three Wolverine movies ago.

The first two Venom movies have been the only big hits Sony has produced with its live-action Spider-Man franchise yet, earning a combined $1.3 billion at the box office while both Morbius and Madame Web were critical and commercial disappointments. Hardy's Eddie Brock also had a brief cameo in the mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home.

You can see the trailer above.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy had told Digital Spy shortly before Venom 3 became official. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Tom Hardy; Marcel is also writing the script of the third film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.