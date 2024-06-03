The Office Reboot Title Potentially Revealed

The Office reboot currently planned for Peacock may be getting a name change. The streamer is reviving The Office universe, with a new series planned to take place in the same world as the one occupied by the Dunder Mifflin faithful. Greg Daniels will return as showrunner and executive producer of this new The Office alongside Nathan For You's Michael Koman, which features Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex-Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) as its leads. One of the larger questions has been if the new show will keep The Office name or go for something more unique, since it's technically featuring a new cast and following a different story. A new directory listing may have uncovered what the working title is going to be.

Greg Daniels' bio page on the Writers Guild of America West page shows him listed as showrunner and executive producer of The Paper, a previously untitled project from Daniels and Michael Koman. The Paper is scheduled for the 2024-2025 season and is listed as a comedy, which lines up with what we already know about The Office continuation. Of course, The Paper could still just be a working title and Peacock and the creators have the right to change their mind and go with something else.

Steve Carell not appearing in The Office reboot

With Peacock's new take on The Office bringing in a new cast of characters, that's left some wondering on if any of the The Office's original stars, like Steve Carell, would come back for a special appearance. However, Carell squashed those thoughts by declaring that while he'll be watching, he won't show up.

"I will be watching but I will not be showing up," Carell told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new movie, IF (directed by The Office co-star John Krasinski). "It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that."

"But I'm excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit," he added. "I love the idea — I guess it's set in a failing newspaper company. And I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads, I did The Patient with him and he's an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it'll be great."

What is Peacock's The Office spinoff about?

The description of The Office spinoff, potentially titled The Paper, is as follows: "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Peacock gave The Office spinoff an official series order back in May. The series is executive produced by Daniels and Koman along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).