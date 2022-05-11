Betty White's Estate Auction to Feature Golden Girls Memorabilia

✖

Betty White's estate auction is coming up, and it will reportedly contain all kinds of Golden Girls memorabilia. Fans of Betty White will be able to bid for items from the late comedienne's collection, with upwards of 1,500 lots expected to be sold. The auction will reportedly be a three-day event, which will be held in Beverly Hills, as well as online, starting on September 23rd.

The list of items to be sold include Betty White's awards, scripts, wardrobe, and memorabilia from her long list of famous films and TV shows (like The Mary Tyler Moor Show and Golden Girls). There will also be furnishings from her home, artwork from her collection, jewelry, and assorted personal and household items from her properties in Brentwood and Caramel, California.

In PEOPLE's preview gallery of the auction, you can get a sense of where prices for the auction will fall. Items like Betty White's wedding ring from her marriage to husband Allen Ludden will start in the $600-$800 range; a Van Cleef & Arpels brooch with diamonds and sapphires will start in the $14,000-$16,000 range, while two scripts from Golden Girls (the pilot and two finale scripts signed by the cast) will fall in the $3,000-$5,000 range.

Betty White died on New Year's Eve 2021, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. Her cause of death was listed as being due to complications from a stroke – specifically a "cerebrovascular accident" that caused her to lose blood flow to part of her brain, resulting in cerebral damage. White reportedly died peacefully in her sleep.

Since Betty White's passing, the entire world has been celebrating her legacy of life, love, laughter, and charity. When news of her passing broke, her longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas released a touching statement of tribute:

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas told PEOPLE. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

With the level of joy that Betty White brought millions of people for decades on end, there will no doubt be legions of fans who want to own and cherish the traces of her life.

The auction of Betty White's estate begins on September 23rd.