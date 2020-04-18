The Big Bang Theory: Fans Notice Scary Coincidence in the Intro That Has Us Wondering if the Apocalypse Is Coming
Unless you were paying very close attention to the intro sequence of The Big Bang Theory, you'd be forgiven if you didn't notice that the show might have included an ill omen for the year 2020. But once one minuscule detail detail gets some attention and goes viral on the Internet, expect a freakout from fans who have long loved the popular CBS sitcom. In the sequence, backed by the catchy little diddy from '90s wonders Barenaked Ladies, you see a timeline scrawling across the screen that charts the history of the planet Earth before ominously stopping at the year 2020. And while the sitcom ended last year, fans are now starting to take notice because of everything that has gone down in the past four months.
Interestingly enough, the hit show wrapped up its illustrious run last year so considering everything going on at the moment, the 2020 timeline does add a peculiar angle to it all. Did the showrunners know something was up? Did they plan to originally end the show in 2020 but the network said otherwise? Whatever the case, the situation has fans a bit perturbed, and you can see what they are saying about the show below:
Not to be an alarmist or anything but has anyone else noticed that the opener for the Big Bang Theory has a timeline that ends on 2020?? Just sayin....... 😂😂 #BigBangTheory #Covid_19 #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/4zV4Ek7CiV— Luke Erlenbusch (@WarriorGoof) April 17, 2020
if you ever watch big bang theory, you might notice that the timeline in the intro ends at 2020— hickeydickey (@frostysantics) April 18, 2020
