Big Trailers Breakdown: House of the Dragon, Godzilla x Kong, The Boys & Fallout | ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation Crew runs through all the big trailers revealed at CCXP 2023, breaking down the footage for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Amazon's The Boys Season 4, and Fallout TV Series, plus a first look at Season 2 of HBO's House of the Dragon and Paramount's Halo Series!

Watch the Trailers below and then watch our breakdown above!

House of the Dragon Season 2 Teaser

The Boys Season 4 Teaser

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, and welcoming Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Boys Season 4 premieres 2024.

Fallout TV Series Teaser

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more. Arriving April 12 on Prime Video.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of "Godzilla vs. Kong" with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence-and our own. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever. Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall ("Godzilla vs. Kong," The Night House"), Brian Tyree Henry ("Godzilla vs. Kong," "Bullet Train"), Dan Stevens ("Gaslit," "Legion," "Beauty and the Beast"), Kaylee Hottle ("Godzilla vs. Kong"), Alex Ferns ("The Batman," "Wrath of Man," "Chernobyl") and Fala Chen ("Irma Vep," "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings").

.Halo Season 2 Teaser

They will be remembered. #HaloTheSeries returns Feb. 8, exclusively on Paramount+. Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. As humanity's best hope for winning the war, John-117 discovers his deep connection to a mysterious alien structure that holds the key to humankind's salvation, or its destruction – the Halo.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Teaser Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash "Mad Max: Fury Road." The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "Babe"), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner. As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke. Miller penned the script with "Mad Max: Fury Road" co-writer Nico Lathouris.

