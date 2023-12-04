Godzilla x Kong Director Teases Its Groundbreaking Visual Effects

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has dropped it first trailer, and fans of the Monsterverse franchise are buzzing about it. From the plotline that will introduce a whole new threat to both Godzilla and Kong – to the designs for the two titular titans themselves, it's clear that this film is a spectacle "event" that viewers can't ignore.

Godzilla x Kong and Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam WIngard is teasing fans with new secrets about how the film was made, and how much of their eyes should (or should not) believe:

"So much of the film is entirely animated CG shots; so much of it is just pure imagination," Wingard told IGN. "We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way."

If you followed the press interviews for Godzilla vs. Kong, then you know that Adam Wingard's statement above is really just the director relishing in completing a goal he set for himself when doing the first film. While doing press for Godzilla vs. Kong, Wingard said that he believed "people are ready for it" when it came to doing MonsterVerse movies with far less human character focus. Now, it sounds like that's exactly what we're getting.

What Is Godzilla x Kong About?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Already from the Godzilla x Kong trailer we have loads of monster-on-monster drama that is set to unfold in this film. Significant developments happening within the Hollow Earth, with the reveal of a whole new realm where an army of ape-like Titans is seemingly preparing for war. It's already a guessing game as to how much of the movie even requires human characters to convey the story – or if it will be more like Matt Reeves' Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, a film that had long stretches of just the apes interacting with one another. Based on what Wingard is saying, the latter seems very likely. We'll see how it plays with fans, at a time when Japan's new Godzilla Minus One film is being praised for re-introducing the human element into the mix.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a theatrical release date of April 12, 2024.