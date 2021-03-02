Peacock Orders New Bill Nye TV Series

✖

The world's most beloved Science Guy is returning to television! Science educator, engineer, author, and inventor Bill Nye has a brand new TV series in the works, informing everyone about global disasters. The new project is called The End Is Nye, and it has been ordered to series by NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. Peacock announced the series order of The End Is Nye on Tuesday, though no potential release date or production start for the film was revealed.

The End Is Nye is being hosted and executive produced by Nye, who will explore various global disasters — both natural and unnatural — and demystify them using science. He will also explain how to survive, mitigate, and potentially even prevent the various disasters ahead of time.

The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of the Universal Studio Group, as well as Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door production company. Brannon Braga (Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Star Trek) will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Braga will also direct all episodes.

Here's Peacock's description of The End Is Nye:

"Each episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and reality of its threats, from viruses to volcanoes, asteroids to authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare. Every worldwide catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also hope and a way forward. THE END IS NYE offers a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way."

Nye is best known for his work hosting the informational series Bill Nye the Science Guy, which he also co-created. The series fan for a total of 100 episodes from 1993 to 1998, making him a fixture for most kids in the '90s. He also had a series on Netflix in 2017 called Bill Nye Saves the World, which ran for a total of 25 episodes.

