Billions Final Season Trailer Welcomes Back Damian Lewis

Billions' Final Season trailer is now online, and you can watch it below!

Showtime recently confirmed to Billions fans everywhere that the upcoming Season 7 would be the show's last, with Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Media Networks noting that "Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre...This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise."

The big draw of Billions Season 7 will be the return of series star Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod, who fled conviction for this financial crimes at the end of Season 5. It's a testament to Billions' acting and creative talent that the show has continued for multiple seasons without its star and main character – but now fans look to be getting the proper finale they've waited for.

What Is Billions Final Season About?

Per Showtime and Paramount:

In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. BILLIONS also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins.

Each of the 12 episodes will stream weekly on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME beginning on Friday, August 11, with the season premiere debuting on air Sunday, August 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. The series stars Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, and this final season also marks the return of Emmy(R) winner Damian Lewis as fan-favorite Bobby "Axe" Axelrod.

Since its premiere in 2016, BILLIONS has been one of the most-watched signature series on SHOWTIME, year after year. As previously announced, SHOWTIME is in the process of expanding the BILLIONS universe with several projects in development, all executive produced by BILLIONS showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who have established their own acclaimed brand of propulsive storytelling and articulately incorrigible characters. Paul Schiff will come on board to executive produce in this franchise. BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Koppelman and Levien (Rounders). Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. April Taylor and Mike Harrop also serve as executive producers on the final season. All previous seasons of BILLIONS are available for subscribers on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. For more information about BILLIONS, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #Billions

