Showtime's Billions Ending With Season 7

Showtime is ending Billions with Season 7. The official announcement was made today, ahead of the Billions Season 7 premiere in August, presumably to let fans of the show that this will truly be the end of the story. Billions first premiered on Showtime in 2016, giving viewers an inside look at the world financers and hedge funds operators, years before Succession would arrive and turn the lives of the ultra-rich into must-see TV.

"Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Media Networks in a statement. "This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise."

Billions was renewed for Season 7 back in February of last year. Fans got a major surprise earlier this year when it was then revealed that Billions star Damian Lewis is returning for the final season. Lewis exited the series at the end of Season 5, and the show wrote off his character Bobby Axelrod as being on the run from US law enforcement and his nemesis Chuck Rhoades Jr. (Paul Giamatti), with most of his fortune and standing in the financial sector lost in an illegal cannabis banking deal. Lewis is set to appear in six of the twelve episodes that we'll get in Billions' Final Season.

"Bobby's back," Lewis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Axe is back, and it's exciting. He's not been around for a couple of seasons."

In a public Instagram post about his return to Billions, Lewis added: "Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien. A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with. I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love."

Billions Season 7 Synopsis

(Photo: Showtime)

In Season 7 of Billions, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby "Axe" Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. The series also stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker.

Billions Season 7 will air on Showtime.