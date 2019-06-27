Bruce Campbell Pays Tribute to Billy Drago

Beloved character actor Billy Drago passed away earlier this week at the age of 73, and his death appears to be courting some pretty heartfelt tributes. Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell recently took to Twitter to share his memories of Drago, who he worked with on the 1990s western television series The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. Campbell remembered Drago, who played John Bly on the series, as “sweet and humble off screen”, and wished the actor “safe travels” in his passing.

Billy Drago Dead: ‘Untouchables’ Actor Dies at 73. Billy played John Bly, a great bad guy on The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. He was sinister and understated on screen, sweet and humble off screen. Safe travels, fellow thespian. Well played! https://t.co/XJ7SiCcnk2 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 27, 2019

Drago’s acting career officially began in the late 1970s, in films such as No Other Love, Windwalker, and Cutter’s Way and television series such as Walker Texas Ranger and Hill Street Blues.

Drago got a slew of recognition in the late 1980s, for his role as henchman Frank Nitti in The Untouchables. In 1999, he began playing the demon Barbas on the original Charmed, and his character became so popular that he reprised his role in six additional episodes across the show’s run.

Later in his life, Drago’s filmography included a lot in the horror space, such as The Hills Have Eyes, Children of the Corn: Genesis, and The X-Files. He also appeared in the Masters of Horror episode “Imprint”, which was pulled from television due to “disturbing content”.

Drago married actress Silvana Gallardo in 1980, up until her death in 2012. He is survived by his son Darren E. Burrows, who appeared Northern Exposure and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

