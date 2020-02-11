Black Lightning: Book of War Chapter One Homecoming Preview Released

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his family made their big move to save Lynn (Christine Adams) tonight on Black Lightning, but while this one battle may have been faced the war is only beginning. The CW has released a preview for “The Book of War: Part One: Homecoming”, the upcoming fourteenth episode of Black Lightning’s third season. The episode, which is set to air on February 24th, will kick off the final “book” of the show’s third season but more than that will see some new alliances come together even as old ones are challenged.

Black Lightning‘s third season has seen some major upheavals on The CW series. From the beginning, the Pierce family and Freeland have been dealing with the ASA occupation. That led to the Pierce family being separated, something that caused deep rifts within the previously close-knit group. There was also the matter of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” which saw Freeland and its heroes brought into the newly-created main Earth-Prime continuity. On top of that, the revelation that Khalil (Jordan Calloway) had “survived” and was being controlled by the ASA as a killer was a big one for Jennifer (China Anne McClain) who now feels like she can’t trust her family, but also Khalil, who did some monstrous things as Painkiller. With all of that in play, it will be interesting how this final arc ends up and where it will leave things for season four.

“I mean, he killed his mother, so, I was pretty shocked by that,” series star Christine Adams told reporters during visit to the show’s set last year. “I mean I must have read it in the script and I think I went and thought, ‘You’re not going to do that, he’s not going to kill his own mother.’ And then they did it. I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s hardcore.’ So, based on that, I don’t know but we’ve also seen that’s so much technology is developing. It’s quite possible that some rewiring can happen. I mean, Dr Lynn’s looking at, what’s going on in his brain and all this kind of stuff. So, we’ll see.”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

WAR – As the battle continues, old alliances are revisited and new alliances forged. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of All-American. “The Book of War: Part One – Homecoming” will debut on February 24.