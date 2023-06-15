Black Mirror Season 6 All Easter Eggs Revealed

Black Mirror didn't start to really make overt references to itself via Easter Eggs until it joined the Netflix family. Some of these popped up in the earliest episodes but ever since they've been making new episodes for the streamer it's practically been a hunt for all the clues and ties to other episodes. Season 6 of Black Mirror is no different, with each episode containing at least one clear reference with others being completely filled with Easter Eggs. For anyone that hasn't seen the new Black MIrror episodes yet, we're going to issue a spoiler warning, but if you watched season 6 and weren't sure where the references are, here are all the Black Mirror season 6 Easter eggs. Spoilers will follow, obviously. "Joan is Awful" The Netflix-parody episode featuring Annie Murphy as Joan might have the most Easter Eggs of any episode that isn't 2017's Black Museum. They include: Sea of Tranquility – The franchise-within-the-franchise (first mentioned in the first first episode, "The National Anthem") gets another shoutout as Joan and her fiance consider watching the new reboot.

Loch Henry – The second episode of the new season is featured as a show-within-the-show, clearly seen on the Streamberry homepage.

Finding Ritman – A documentary clearly about Will Poulter's Colin Ritman from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Hot Shot – The fictional TV series seen in "Fifteen Million Merits," the second episode of the series. (Photo: NETFLIX)

Black Mirror Easter Eggs in "Joan is Awful" Rowdy & Peanut – A reference to the interactive Netflix movie Cat Burglar, which Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker created.

The Callow Years – A reference to the Prime Minister from Black MIrror's first episode, The National Anthem.

White Bear – A documentary about Lenora Crichlow's character Victoria Skillane from the episode White Bear can be seen on the menu as well.

Botherguts! – One of the shows, this one about just watching obese people gorge on food, first seen in the episode Fifteen Million Merits, also makes an appearance.

Ashley – A show about Miley Cyrus' Ashley O from season 5 of the series.

Junipero Dreaming – A series clearly about the San Junipero experiment from the episode of the same name. (Photo: NETFLIX) "Grains Going Out in Style" – A newspaper headline makes a reference to the technology of the third episode, The Entire History of You, being retired.

Black Mirror Easter Eggs in "Loch Henry" The back of Davis' laptop is filled with Easter Eggs, with each sticker corresponding to something, they include: Waldo – The cartoon bear from the episode The Waldo Moment is present.

Tuckersoft – The video game company from Black Mirror: Bandersnarch

Arkangel – The logo for the technology from the season 4 episode of the same name.

White Bear – Once again the White Bear logo is present.

Black Mirror Easter Eggs in "Loch Henry" News footage seen in the "Loch Henry: Truth Will Out" documentary includes a number of references hidden in news chyrons and headlines that reference the events of Black Mirror: "The Callow Years" – The documentary about The National Anthem's Michael Callow makes another appearance after being seen in Joan is Awful.

"Michael Smart unveils Met Police 'robot dog' – This is a two-fer as Michael Smart is politician introduced in the season 6 episode Demon '79 but this is also clearly referencing the Metalhead "dogs."

"Us Tourist found dead at SaitoGemu HQ" – Is a reference to the Black Mirror episode Playtest, seemingly indicating those events happening simultaneously with Loch Henry. "Cartoon Politician" Waldo romps to victory in Italy – Another The Waldo Moment reference.

"Hot Shot auditions open in Sydney" – Hot Shot being the American Idol-esque show seen in Fifteen Million Merits. A newspaper headline asks "Whatever happened to Michael Callow? Now he runs a zoo!" This is referencing the character from The National Anthem that was forced to get intimate with a pig; the headline being a cheeky joke about that. The BAFTA nominees for "best factual series" are also Easter eggs with "Suffer the Children: The Tipley Pedophile Ring," tying itself to Demon '79, which is set entirely in Tipley; Euthanasia: Inside Project Junipero, a reference to season 3's San Junipero.

Black Mirror Easter Eggs in "Beyond the Sea" The Manson-esque cult that attacks David Ross and his family leave behind a symbol on the wall, the same one that first premiered in the episode "White Bear" and which has appeared in multiple episodes at this point. No official meaning behind the symbol has been given, but its many appearances throughout the show are typically not a good one.

Black Mirror Easter Eggs in "Mazey Day" Once again, the series in the series, Sea of Tranquility, gets a shoutout. A news report reveals that the character of Justin Camley that Bo (Zazie Beetz) took a photo of has ended his life, with the report confirming he's best known for starring in the show.

Black Mirror Easter Eggs in "Mazey Day" The paparazzi are seen standing outside a club called Quagmire, which is a reference to San Junipero. In that episode, Quagmire was a club that was everything the happy-go-lucky arcade seen throughout that episode was not.

Black Mirror Easter Eggs in "Demon '79" The White Bear symbols appears once again, this time seen on the totem that summons the demon Gaap (Paapa Essiedu). It only stays that way ahead of Gaap being summoned however, and later changes to reflect how many people Nida (Anjana Vasan) has killed. Though not directly the same thing, there's a similarity to how Nida's eyes appear when she is being shown a vision compared to how the users in The Entire History of You look while using the grain technology.