Black Mirror Season 6 Posters Released

After four years away from the spotlight, Black Mirror is finally set to make its triumphant return. The thought-provoking Netflix anthology series is coming back with its highly anticipated sixth season this month, which consists of five all-new episodes. The first footage from the new Black Mirror season has already been release, and now Netflix is giving each individual episode its own poster, teasing the trippy and terrifying stories ahead.

The five episodes of Black Mirror Season 6 are titled "Joan Is Awful," "Loch Henry," "Beyond the Sea," "Mazey Day," and "Demon 79." Each of the episodes has been given their own unique poster ahead of the new season's debut on June 15th.

Black Mirror Season 6 has an all-star cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, and Himesh Patel.

You can check out all five of the new Black Mirror posters below!