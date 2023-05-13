Black Mirror Season 6 Includes Episode by Ms. Marvel Head Writer

Black Mirror is bringing in some talent from Ms. Marvel to write one of the episodes for Season 6. As the episode list and other details are making the rounds, people might be surprised to see Bisha K. Ali co-writing Season 6's "Demon 79." This must be a heater for the season, because it's the only one no solely written by Charlie Booker. Entertainment Weekly reports that Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and David Shields will star in the tale from England in 1979. The description of "Demon 79" involves a sales assistant that is going to have blood on their hands if they're going to prevent disaster. Toby Haynes is aboard to direct.

Boooker, writer and executive producer of Black Mirror, spoke to TUDUM about the need for the show to branch out. That choice affected some of their production decisions this year and he believes the program is stronger for it.

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Booker mused. "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

Black Mirror Season 6 Is Finally Here

Along with most of the world, Charlie Booker spent most of 2020 contemplating. But, he told Radio Times back in May of that year that they hadn't been actively working on Black Mirror episodes. As a result of the pandemic and searching out what the audience would respond to, they held off. But, things have picked back up for Netflix and the people are more than excited about the prospect of new Black Mirror episodes.

"I've been busy doing things," Brooker began. "I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and not doing. At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those [Black Mirror episodes]. I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

