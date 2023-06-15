Every Black Mirror Episode Ranked, Including Season 6

Black Mirror has been a staple of TV since it premiered in 2011 and Netflix's sixth season has just added five more twisted tales to the sci-fi franchise. When Black Mirror first premiered on the BBC it kicked off as an anthology style show in the vein of The Twilight Zone, with creator Charlie Brooker harnessing the potential for technology into dastardly ways. By showing us horrific versions of our potential future, Black Mirror has been able to make us consider our present and where we're headed; even when you turn off your TV after watching an episode what do you see? A black mirror. With six seasons of TV, a Christmas special, and an interactive feature film all under its belt, Black Mirror has a huge oeuvre of stories to watch, and we've got them all ranked for you here. The Bad Episodes of Black Mirror: (Photo: Laurie Sparham/Netflix) #28 – Men Against Fire Perhaps one of Black Mirror's most pedestrian efforts on the whole, Men Against Fire fails to satisfy on nearly every level, especially it's dramatic twist. This linchpin for the entire narrative is unable to overcome its own predictability but also feels trite in its satire. Sadly not even Sarah Snook and Michael Kelly can save this one. (Photo: Laurie Sparham/Netflix)

#27 - Playtest With apologies to Wyatt Russell and director Dan Trachtenberg, Playtest just doesn't hold up when compared to most of the other episodes. Though it's Kojima-inspired central plot isn't a bad one, it hinges its entire narrative on a tired twist. In the end its feels more lazy than Black Mirro tends to be. #26 – Crocodile If this were on another series it might be ranked higher, but in the pantheon of Black Mirror tales, Crocodile's central technology isn't exciting, but its larger portrait of a woman breaking down as her consequences come home isn't fun to watch. That might seem like an oxymoron when it comes to Black Mirror, but even its nastiest episodes are still entertaining. Points for a creative title though, it stumped many fans for a while, and still might (hint: Google "Crocodile Tears."). prevnext

The OKAY Episodes of Black Mirror (Photo: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix) #25 Arkangel A good idea for Not-Too-Distant-Future technology that starts in an interesting place but ends in a poor one, Arkangel's lampooning of helicopter parenting is a longer tale than perhaps it should be. It's not bad, but it's one of the least enjoyable stories to watch play out, even if it's satirical leanings are interesting. #24 Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too The quintessentially "fine" episode of the series, the Miley Cyrus-starring tale gets more hate than it deserves, even if it's just okay. Perhaps the biggest issue with the episode is that even though it has a satisfying ending, it holds back on giving the audience any kind of comeuppance for its biggest antagonists. Even when the twist that the tiny robot toy has a full mind of its own re-contextualizes the entire episode, the opening 20 minutes are pretty...normal. #23 – Mazey Day Though among the shortest episodes in the entire series, elements of Mazey Day take far too long to really get interesting and its big surprise don't necessarily make the wait all that worth it. There's some fun carnage to be had in its final minutes but at times it feels like you're watching an entirely different TV series from Black Mirror. Not bad, not good, just okay. #22 The Waldo Moment A post-President Donald Trump world doesn't make this one seem as far-fetched. Combo that with the rise in AI online and The Waldo Moment is sadly looking more accurate to our reality than many of the other episodes. Though it's funny at times, the grating sensibilities of its lead character keep this down compared to the rest. Points for being pretty mean and having a rug-pull ending though. (Photo: Laurie Sparham/Netflix) prevnext

#21 Hated in the Nation The biggest problem with the episode is that it overstays its welcome, not really making its full run time as noteworthy as it might be if it were cut down to the length of other episodes. There is a level of prescient predictability at the center of Hated in the Nation that makes it feel too real, but the slowed pace in its unfolding mystery can become a chore. Granted, its final scenes really do have a sense of poetic justice that few others in the series have managed. #20 Bandersnatch Will Poulter's performance anchors Bandersnatch, and when he's not on screen the whole thing suffers a bit. Kudos to Charlie Brooker and David Slade for making this clear gimmick something that's fun to watch, but the overall experience wears thin despite its satisfying sequences. The branching pathways across Bandersnatch offer fun moments of meta-jokes which have been one of the best things about Netflix-era Black Mirror. #19 Hang the DJ What makes this episode so good is the simplicity, it's central tech isn't too fantastical to not be believed and the two leads, Georgina Campbell and Joe Cole, are a charming pair to watch. The larger twist of Hang the DJ is rooted in a surprsie that if handled poorly could make it feel like the majority of its story have been cheapened; however, the ending of the episode where this is confirmed actually paints a complete picture of their relationship and makes it a solid episode. prevnext

The Good Episodes of Black Mirror #18 Striking Vipers Routinely summarized in a derogatory way, Striking Vipers is actually a really unique examination about male intimacy and friendship through a lens that no other series would be able to accomplish. Special shout out to the two pairs of actors that play its lead characters, Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in reality and Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin in the game, who give a pretty seamless performance across the entire episode. #17 – Loch Henry The clear indictment of true crime obsessive watchers and producers (Netflix included) is the best element of Loch Henry, making its final minutes a conclusion that will linger (the best kind). There's just a bit of plodding along to get to this angle, which leaves you with some confusion while watching. #16 Smithereens The best of the show's fifth season earns such a high place because of its conclusion. A deeply human story that finds itself thrust in an uncaring world where news stories online are just things that happen and have no anchor for anyone reading them. Reality is disposable, no matter what class you belong to. Secretly this might be Black Mirror's biggest indictment on our world. (Photo: Jonathan Prime / Netflix) #15 Metalhead Where Metalhead succeeds is in immediately setting up its unique world and the particularly wicked technology that inhabits it. Things don't stop there however as director David Slade is able to find new ways to ramp up the tension and make this extended chase scene feel fresh and unique in the pantheon of Black Mirror. The episode really succeeds by having the biggest possible gut punch of an ending that elevates it above many others from the Netflix-era of episodes. prevnext

#14 - Joan is Awful The right amount of "Wait, WHAT?" is present throughout Joan is Awful to make its central hook immediately watchable for anyone. For the episode however the real magic trick is in sticking the landing with the extensive layers it's hiding under the surface, which it manages to handle with a poignant sense of drama. Plus the meta-takedown of Netflix and Netflix subscribers is just an added bonus. (Photo: David Dettmann/Netflix) #13 Nosedive Being set in a world not too far from our own is how Nosedive is able to make itself feel instantly relatable, even if its bland, beige template is off putting (it's supposed to be!). Bryce Dallas Howard juggles playing a character that has to wear multiple faces across all her interactions, giving layers to her performance including acting as a character who is performing for others. There's a classic middle-finger to the sky ethos that wraps up Nosedive and gives it all of its power. #12 – Demon '79 From its 16mm grain to its Hammer horror aesthetic, there's a lot to immediately like about Demon' 79 which is only made better as it continues onward. Though one of the few overtly supernatural stories in the entire series, the episode fully embodies the moral, but nihilistic, choices (Photo: BBC) #11 White Bear Lenora Crichlow navigating a strange world that unfolds for her the same way it does the audience is why White Bear begins the Top 10 Black Mirror episodes. Even if you know where this one is going, the script and direction are tight as a drum, so there's always something new to spot with each go around, making its Groundhog Day-like narrative more interesting with repeat viewings. #10 White Christmas Black Mirror's experimentation with an anthology story within a bigger picture pays off in a major way with its 2014 Christmas special. This episode knows exactly how long to spend in each wildly weird place, with the technology at the center of it all getting just enough space to be unique and fun. To make things even better, its ending manages to both take your breath away with its harshness while also making you laugh a little bit thanks to its musical choices. prevnext

The Great Episodes of Black Mirror #9 – Beyond the Sea Easily the best episode of Black Mirror's sixth season. Beyond the Sea fully harnesses the elements of the series' mission statement in major ways, putting a unique piece of technology at the core of a story that is more about the dark hearts of humanity than what an advancement can do to us. #8 Be Right Back When this episode was release, it seemed fantastical, but in the modern era the contents of Be Right Back might as well be a Tuesday. That does not change the inherent tragedy to the entire episode however, and the devastating performances brought to life by Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson. For an episode that is this sad on every level, there's no room for Black Mirror's typical level of meanness. #7 The Entire History of You Even though it doesn't crack the Top 5, this might be one of the most quintessential episodes of the entire Black Mirror series. Set in a world where memories can be replayed at will, the episode thoughtfully deconstructs why this is a terrible idea and how it will actually ruin...everything! Written by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and starring Toby Kebbell and Jodie Whittaker, the episode has one of the most upsetting endings of the series. (Photo: Jonathan Prime / Netflix) prevnext

#6 Black Museum It would be very easy for an episode of Black Mirror that is populated by Easter Eggs to feel indulgent, but they amount to fun window dressing while Black Museum's actual stories offer more weight. In the same way that White Christmas is able to weave a trio of tales together, Black Museum spins multiple plates that all come together in a satisfying way while maintaining a level of shock and surprise all along the way. (Photo: Laurie Sparham/Netflix) #5 Shut Up and Dance Though its ending might leave you with a "Well, what was the point of it all?" feeling, that IS the point of it all. The characters are pushed to their limits and forced to entertain the persons that are blackmailing them, it's both a commentary on the internet age and us as viewers. Shut up and Dance manages to channel the mean streak that the best episodes of Black Mirror have inhabited before it, while also delivering a solid thriller where "How will they get out of this?" is consistently answered with a surprise. prevnext

The Best Episodes of Black Mirror #4 Fifteen Million Merits It would be easy for this episode of the series to be overstuffed. Not only is it set in a world pretty far removed from reality, but it's lampooning reality television, competition shows, and the entire media complex as a whole. There's a lot going on, and the fact that Fifteen Million Merits can juggle all these things and tell a grounded story is a testament to all the talent involved. Daniel Kaluuya and Jessica Brown Findlay deliver stellar performances that break your heart and keep you on your toes. #3 The National Anthem It takes a giant amount of courage to debut the first episode of your new anthology TV show with THIS episode, but The National Anthem was the perfect start because it exemplifies exactly what makes the series great. A world not too far away from our own? Check. A horrifying predicament? Check. A lead character given an unenviable task? Check. An ending that makes you want to vomit more than once? Check. Not much has lived up to the bleak nature of The National Anthem and its cynical view of the world ever since it premiered. (Photo: Jonathan Prime / Netflix) prevnext