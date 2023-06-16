Game of Thrones Star is Unrecognizable in New Black Mirror Episode
Finally, after a five year hiatus, Black Mirror has returned to Netflix for a new season. All five episodes of the acclaimed anthology series' sixth season were released on Thursday morning, giving fans a chance to dig in to all of the new twists and turns. Fans know to expect the unexpected when it comes to Black Mirror, but they weren't quite ready for an appearance from a beloved Game of Thrones alum, one that hasn't been seen a ton since the hit HBO series ended.
Daniel Portman played Podrick Payne on Game of Thrones, appearing in a total of 35 episodes over the course of seven years. This week, he popped up in "Loch Henry," the second episode of Black Mirror Season 6.
Judging by the folks who hopped online to tweet about Portman's Black Mirror episode, most audiences didn't recognize him in his new role. Many of the tweets on the topic are about how people could tell they recognized Portman from something, but had no idea what. Once they looked it up, it blew their mind to learn that it was none other than Podrick Payne.
You can check out some of the best reactions to Podrick Payne's Black Mirror debut below!
OMG
prevnext
Omg podrick is in an episode of black mirror lmaooooo he’s sexy as hell now— 〽️ateo☯️ (@JovianMar) June 15, 2023
Can't Believe It
prevnext
Watching the new Black Mirrors and I'm like, "Who is this endlessly affable fella? Was he once moon-faced? I can't place him but I like him a lot!"
I can't believe I forgot Podrick Payne. Thrones truly was MIB neuralyzed from the zeitgeist.— /\/\ |—| (@mikehoner) June 15, 2023
GoT to Netflix Pipeline
prevnext
not podrick on black mirror. the GoT to Netflix pipeline is so fascinating to me.— polly amethyst (@polly_amethystt) June 15, 2023
Press Play for Podrick
prevnext
I wasn’t sure if I was going to start Black Mirror today, and the first preview they showed had Sir Podrick…. *press play*— Mayne The Conqueror (@Mr_Aaron_Jordan) June 15, 2023
So Different
prevnext
Is this Ser Podrick in Black Mirror? He looks sooooooo different— 🎭 (@andreiriley_) June 15, 2023
Took Too Long
prevnext
Screaming coz it took too long for me to realize that Stuart from the #LochHenry ep is Podrick from Game of Thrones. #BlackMirror— Kluh ⚡🥓 | 💖🎀 (@bluesKLUH) June 15, 2023
AYOO
prevnext
Watching the new Black Mirror and AYOO PODRICK PAYNE GOT THICC 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/ILhjZf4ZLy— j (@CelestialGrmlin) June 15, 2023
Scottish Podrick
prevnext
on the second episode of Black Mirror season 6 and i just found out that the guy who played Podrick in GoT is in and is scottish in real life damn— kathryn🦋🧚🏻♀️ BLM (@softcorespooky) June 16, 2023
King
prevnext
PODRICK IS IN THIS EPISODE OF BLACK MIRROR HELLO MY KING.#BlackMirror #LochHenry— this barbie is hanging on by a thread (@apat10) June 15, 2023
My Boy
prev
Did yal peep my boy Podrick on Black mirror 😊— Tsunade Slim 🦋🍃 (@sliimm_m) June 15, 2023