Game of Thrones Star is Unrecognizable in New Black Mirror Episode

Finally, after a five year hiatus, Black Mirror has returned to Netflix for a new season. All five episodes of the acclaimed anthology series' sixth season were released on Thursday morning, giving fans a chance to dig in to all of the new twists and turns. Fans know to expect the unexpected when it comes to Black Mirror, but they weren't quite ready for an appearance from a beloved Game of Thrones alum, one that hasn't been seen a ton since the hit HBO series ended.

Daniel Portman played Podrick Payne on Game of Thrones, appearing in a total of 35 episodes over the course of seven years. This week, he popped up in "Loch Henry," the second episode of Black Mirror Season 6.

Judging by the folks who hopped online to tweet about Portman's Black Mirror episode, most audiences didn't recognize him in his new role. Many of the tweets on the topic are about how people could tell they recognized Portman from something, but had no idea what. Once they looked it up, it blew their mind to learn that it was none other than Podrick Payne.

You can check out some of the best reactions to Podrick Payne's Black Mirror debut below!