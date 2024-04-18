Black Sails: Complete Series Now Streaming on Netflix

There aren't a ton of modern movies and TV shows about pirates floating around out there, but perhaps the best screen pirate story this side of Pirates of the Caribbean has now made its way to Netflix. We're talking, of course, about Black Sails. The Starz original series first debuted in 2014 and ran for four seasons, acting as a prequel series to the iconic Treasure Island story.

Black Sails received critical acclaim throughout its run and now has the opportunity to be seen by its biggest audience to-date. All four seasons of the series — 38 episodes in total — made their way to Netflix's streaming lineup on Wednesday morning.

The series, executive produced by Michael Bay, stars Toby Stephens as Captain Flint, a legendary pirate who puts together a crew to track down a massive Spanish treasure. Black Sails also stars Jessica Parker Kennedy, Zach McGowan, Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Toby Schmitz, Clara Paget, Winston Chong, and Tom Hopper. It includes fictionalized versions of iconic pirate figures like Anne Bonny, Benjamin Hornigold, Jack Rackham, Charles Vane, Ned Low, Israel Hands, and Blackbeard.

New on Netflix

Black Sails is the latest title to join Netflix's lineup, but it's far from the only big addition in the month of April. In fact, April got started with a wave of additions that include Sex and the City, Happy Gilmore, The Matrix, and more.

Here's the full list of titles that were added on April 1st:

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly's Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You've Got Mail

THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES

