Black Sails: Complete Series Now Streaming on Netflix
All 38 episodes of Black Sails can be found on Netflix.
There aren't a ton of modern movies and TV shows about pirates floating around out there, but perhaps the best screen pirate story this side of Pirates of the Caribbean has now made its way to Netflix. We're talking, of course, about Black Sails. The Starz original series first debuted in 2014 and ran for four seasons, acting as a prequel series to the iconic Treasure Island story.
Black Sails received critical acclaim throughout its run and now has the opportunity to be seen by its biggest audience to-date. All four seasons of the series — 38 episodes in total — made their way to Netflix's streaming lineup on Wednesday morning.
The series, executive produced by Michael Bay, stars Toby Stephens as Captain Flint, a legendary pirate who puts together a crew to track down a massive Spanish treasure. Black Sails also stars Jessica Parker Kennedy, Zach McGowan, Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Toby Schmitz, Clara Paget, Winston Chong, and Tom Hopper. It includes fictionalized versions of iconic pirate figures like Anne Bonny, Benjamin Hornigold, Jack Rackham, Charles Vane, Ned Low, Israel Hands, and Blackbeard.
New on Netflix
Black Sails is the latest title to join Netflix's lineup, but it's far from the only big addition in the month of April. In fact, April got started with a wave of additions that include Sex and the City, Happy Gilmore, The Matrix, and more.
Here's the full list of titles that were added on April 1st:
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES
Will you be binging your way through Black Sails now that the series is available on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!