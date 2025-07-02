The MCU Just Dropped Its Biggest Ghost Rider Tease Yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been searching for a Big Bad to replace Thanos since the Mad Titan’s death in Avengers: Endgame. Kang got first crack at it, tormenting Loki and Ant-Man on his quest to dominate the multiverse. He’s no longer in the plans, though, with Doctor Doom set to take his place. Robert Downey Jr. will bring the villain to life in Avengers: Doomsday, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll be around for the long haul. Marvel Studios will have to go back to the drawing board sooner rather than later, but a new candidate just emerged in the unlikeliest of places.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ironheart pits the titular hero against Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, a small-time criminal who wants to take from the rich. He gets ahead in life by using magic, which comes from a mysterious entity that offers to fulfill all his wishes. The strange man later explains that he’s Mephisto and offers Riri Williams a sweet deal. She’s hesitant to accept, but Mephisto explains that he has a Rolodex full of clients ready to vouch for him.

Robbins is on top of the world at the start of Ironheart. His crew is hitting all the major players in Chicago, shaking them down to get on the payroll and influence decisions. Robbins’ current tech specialist, Stewart, isn’t working out, though, so he recruits Riri, who needs money to upgrade her suit. She’s onboard at first, but it becomes clear pretty quickly that Robbins is brushing shoulders with evil forces. A quick trip to a magic store reveals that Riri’s boss is drawing his power from somewhere like the Dark Dimension, which doesn’t sound good.

Meanwhile, after Cousin John’s death, Robbins starts to unravel. He doesn’t trust anyone and wants answers from the man behind the curtain. After demanding an audience, Mephisto appears and scolds his lackey for talking down to him. He also explains that Robbins isn’t his only client, with there being bigger fish to fry across the multiverse. Mephitso brings up his portfolio again to Riri while the two are talking at the pizza restaurant. He doesn’t name any names, but he mentions helping a lot of influential people, including CEOs. However, there’s also sure to be a former stuntman on his contact list who has a bone to pick with The Lord of Evil.

Ghost Rider Owes His Cure to Mephisto

Like Robbins, Johnny Blaze finds himself in a tough spot in Marvel Comics. His father figure, Crash, is staring death in the face, and he’s willing to do anything to save him. Mephisto smells the desperation and offers Blaze a deal to save Crash. Everything seems great until Crash dies while trying to pull off a stunt, leaving Blaze devastated. There isn’t much time to mourn, though, because Blaze soon learns that he has the Spirit of Vengeance within him, which turns him into the terrifying Ghost Rider. With his new abilities, Blaze sets his sights on Mephisto and makes life difficult for the ruler of Hell.

The story is a familiar one because Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider movies cover the story of Blaze’s transformation. They’re not part of the Sacred Timeline, of course, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at least has some connections to the universe, and it features a version of Blaze. He passes the Spirit of Vengeance to Robbie Reyes, who helps Phil Coulson and Co. fight their enemies. Neither version of Ghost Rider has appeared in the MCU proper, but it seems like the powers that be are about to right that wrong.

Mephisto is finally in the fold, and his comments about having other clients are nothing to scoff at. It’s entirely possible that he has already reached out to Blaze and has the performer working for him. If that’s the case, Riri would be smart to reach out to Ghost Rider, especially since Mephisto is bound to screw her over sooner rather than later.

Ironheart is streaming now on Disney+.

Were you surprised to see Mephisto in the final episode of Ironheart? Do you think his comments mean that Ghost Rider is already part of the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!