New Clip From Bloodlands Presents Promising Suspects for a Deadly Crime (Exclusive)

In the new crime-thriller Bloodlands on Acorn TV, an unsettling crime sparks possible connections to an unsolved event from two decades ago, with an all-new clip from the series premiere teasing unexpected suspects for the situation. As if the tale of murder isn't intriguing enough, Bloodlands also tackles the real-life conflicts of Irish history, adding another compelling component to the series. You can check out an exclusive clip from the new series above and check out the series premiere on Acorn TV on March 15th. New episodes will debut on Acorn TV each Monday and is set to consist of four episodes.

The series stars a multi-talented Irish cast including James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet), Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street, Vienna Blood), Lisa Dwan (Top Boy, Trust), Lorcan Cranitch (Fortitude, The Dig), Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Game of Thrones), Michael Smiley (Luther, Dead Still), Susan Lynch (Happy Valley, Save Me), and Lola Petticrew (A Bump Along The Way.)

When an expensive car belonging to a well-known crime associate and containing a possible suicide note is pulled from the sea in Northern Ireland, veteran police detective Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) instantly sees the connection to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance. It seems someone is trying to force the police to re-open their investigation into a notorious and long-buried series of mysterious disappearances that took place in 1998 during the run-up to the Good Friday peace agreement that year which ended The Troubles, the violent sectarian conflict that scarred Northern Ireland for three decades. Bloodlands follows Brannick’s obsessive campaign to identify and unmask the legendary assassin behind these events, “Goliath,” nicknamed after one of the famous giant shipyard cranes that dominate the Belfast skyline. During this dark period in the country’s history, a number of controversial individuals from both sides of the struggle vanished into thin air.

Brannick has a special interest in the case; he believes his own wife, Emma - herself an intelligence officer involved in dangerous undercover surveillance of terrorists - was one of Goliath’s victims. Supported by his Detective Sergeant, Niamh McGovern (McKenna), Brannick launches an investigation without the approval of his superior officer and one-time friend Jackie Twomey (Cranitch), which brings them into conflict and threatens to embroil Tom's beloved daughter Izzy (Petticrew), a medical student at Belfast’s Queen's University. Brannick and McGovern embark on a journey to identify both Goliath - if such a person really exists - and whoever is behind this mysterious campaign to awaken the ghosts of the past. The stakes for Tom could not be higher. Bloodlands explores this conflict and investigates the impact of the violent past on the peaceful present.

