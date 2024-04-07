New Bluey Episode Ends With Surprising Reveal That Changes the Series Moving Forward

Sunday saw the arrival of a brand new episode of Bluey, one that promises a pretty significant change for the entire Heeler family moving forward. On Sunday morning, a new episode titled "Ghost Basket" was added to Disney+ and gave fans of the beloved series another adventure with Bluey and Bingo's elderly alter egos, Janet and Rita. In addition to bringing back the Grannies, "Ghost Basket" also sets the stage for a major change for Bluey's family, as they are going to be leaving the home they've lived in since the series began.

The story of "Ghost Basket" sees the entire family playing a game where Bandit attempts to sell the house to Chili, but the home's "owners," Janet and Rita, don't want him to sell it. They end up creating a spooky story about the house being haunted in the form of a ghost laundry basket, hoping to scare off the buyer.

In the final minute of the episode, however, we learn that this whole game has been a way for Bandit and Chili to prepare Bluey and Bingo for the big change ahead. Bandit makes a comment to the girls about not being able to play that game "every time" someone comes to see the house. And the final shot shows their home with a sale sign in the front yard.

This major change comes at an interesting time for the Heelers of Bluey. The series is preparing for its first 20+ minute episode, "The Sign," which will be released in one week's time. Then, the series will be going on hiatus for an extended period of time.

After "The Sign,", Bluey will be taking a little bit of a break. There's been no word as to how long the hiatus will last, but the creative team at Ludo Studio will be spending some time away from the series after a rigorous few years. Ludo has confirmed the series hasn't been cancelled, but some time is needed to recharge and reset before doing more.

Since debuting in 2018, the Heeler family has become one of the most popular groups of characters on television, and Bluey has become a staple of households around the world.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," Melanie Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mom, Chili, told ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery; I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying, 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."