Bluey Gets Extended Theme Song for Bluey Fest

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has released an extended version of the Bluey theme, timed to celebrate last weekend's Bluey Fest. The marathon, which ran down the 100 most popular Bluey segments as voted on by the audience, is still available to view on the network's website and app, assuming you aren't region-locked. Until noon on November 27, you can watch it anytime on the ABC iview Bluey Fest Live Stream. The extended theme included dance breaks for a guitar solo, followed by Muffin, Socks, Snickers, Winton, PomPom, and Rusty. Apparently they had all come over to the Heelers' house for the BlueyFest viewing party.

The beloved series, which will also have a super-sized episode coming in 2024 that will go longer than 20 minutes for one story, has become a global phenomenon. It's no wonder ABC is celebrating it every chance they get.

You can see the extended theme below.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," series star Melanie Zanetti told ComicBook.com last year. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery, I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."

Here's how ABC described the Bluey Fest marathon:

Pick your five favourite Bluey episodes and enjoy the Biggest Little Bluey Countdown…for real life!

To celebrate 5 Years of Bluey on ABC Kids, we're counting down the top 100 episodes in the Biggest Little Bluey Countdown!

On Sunday 19 November, Bluey will be taking over the ABC Kids channel from 6am as we count down the top 100 episodes as voted by those who know them best – you and your family!