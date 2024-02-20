Bluey Has Finally Beat CoComelon to Top the Streaming Charts

Bluey has become a staple of popular culture, with viewers both young and young at heart being swept up in its family-friendly stories. As a new report reveals, that is now translating into a pretty impressive streaming record for the Australian series. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Bluey has now surpassed Cocomelon to be the most-popular children's show currently on streaming. As the report reveals, Bluey's numbers spike whenever new episodes are released on Disney+, with the most recent launch of episodes in January of 2024 leading to the best performance yet.

New numbers from Nielsen reveal that Bluey was watched a total of 1.5 billion minutes just in the week of January 15-21, when newer or lapsed viewers were catching up on the latest Disney+ episode drop.

What Are the Newest Bluey Episodes?

The newest batch of Bluey episodes made their debut on Disney+ on January 12, 2024. They consisted of the remaining ten episodes of Bluey Season 3 that had already aired in Australia, but had not made their way onto Disney+. The ten episodes will be airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at a later date.

Beyond Season 3, the Bluey creative team at Ludo Studio have indicated that the series will go on a hiatus. A fourth season of Bluey is expected to debut, both in Australia and in the United States, at a later date.

What Is Bluey About?

Bluey follows the slice-of-life adventures of an Australian Blue Heeler Cattle Dog puppy as she has fun with her family and friends in everyday situations.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," Melanie Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mom, Chili, previously told ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery; I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying, 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."

