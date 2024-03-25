Bluey Releases Trailer for First Super-Sized Special Episode

Bluey fans can get the first look at the trailer for the show's first super-sized episode, "The Sign." The global sensation created and written by Joe Brumm got its start in Australia but found a new life on Disney Branded Television, with episodes airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, as well as streaming on Disney+. The first extended Bluey episode was teased back in November, and February brought the official announcement of "The Sign," a 28-minute long episode. Now, Disney has released a trailer for "The Sign" as well as new key art featuring The Heelers.

"This is your sign to celebrate the super-sized biggest ever Bluey! Watch the official trailer for the Bluey episode, 'The Sign'!" a post on the Disney Junior YouTube channel reads. The trailer kicks off with Dad driving Bluey and Bingo in the car, with the family singing the "Kissing" song. We then get quick cut scenes from "The Sign" featuring Blue, Bingo, Muffin, socks, Mum, Dad, and all of their friends. The trailer only has a 40 second runtime, but it's jam-packed with all the Bluey energy fans have grown accustomed to. Bluey also holds the distinction as the No. 1 most-streamed series across all audiences* and the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids overall in the U.S., according to Nielsen.

When does the Bluey special air?

"The Sign," the first extended-length special of Bluey, premieres April 14th at 12 a.m. PDT on Disney+, 7 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Junior, and 7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel. The week prior, on April 7th, a new standard-length episode, "Ghostbasket," will premiere at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Disney+, 7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Junior, and 7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

The April 7th episode "Ghostbasket" sees the return of the much-loved Grannies, Janet and Rita, played by Bluey and Bingo.

What is the Bluey Special about?

"The Sign" is the longest episode ever of the global hit TV show Bluey. Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti reprise their roles as the voices of Bandit and Chilli Heeler, and Patrick Brammall returns as the voice of Uncle Rad, Claudia O'Doherty as Frisky, alongside Megan Washington as Calypso, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Aunt Brandy. Making their "Bluey" voice debut, this special episode introduces Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, the series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Both episodes will air first via ABC Kids in Australia and then roll out globally the same day across Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel in all other available regions (with the exception of China and New Zealand).