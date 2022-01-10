Bob Saget’s Initial Autopsy Results, Details Around His Death Released

A Florida chief medical examiner found “no evidence of drug use or foul play” in the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead on Sunday at the age of 65. TMZ reported the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos star was found unresponsive in a room by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Saget on Saturday performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative” comedy tour that had dates booked through June.

“Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a press statement. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Deputies responding to a “man down” call found Saget “lying face up in bed with his left arm across his chest and his right arm resting on the bed” with no signs of trauma, according to a sheriff’s office report released on Monday (via WFTV). Orange County Fire Rescue was on scene and the man, later identified as Saget, was pronounced deceased at 4:18 p.m.

Saget was scheduled to check out of his room at the Ritz Carlton on Sunday when his family was unable to reach him. According to the incident report, Ritz Carlton security performed a wellness check and found Saget unresponsive in his bed. Security checked Saget for breathing and a pulse and determined him to be “cold to the touch, yellow and clammy.” Hotel security called 911, at which point deputies arrived on the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

News of Saget’s death on Sunday prompted an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood, including statements from Saget’s Full House co-stars John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who remembered their TV dad as “the most loving, compassionate and generous man.”