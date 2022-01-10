Bob Saget: Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Comedy Legend

Just over a week in 2022 and the world has lost yet another legend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, died at the age of 65 on Sunday. According to initial reports, Saget was found in a hotel room in Florida on Sunday, hours after performing a standup comedy show in the area. Needless to say, the news has shocked the entire world.
Fans from all over have taken to social media to express their sadness over the loss, as have tons of Saget’s peers. Powerful voices in comedy and throughout the entire entertainment industry have flooded Twitter to share their messages of love for Saget, speaking about the kindness and humor he brought to their lives.
His work on Full House, America’s Funniest Home Videos, his standup comedy, and countless other roles and projects established Saget as a one-of-a-kind voice in comedy. It’s abundantly clear by the outpouring of love we’re seeing on Sunday night just how appreciated Saget has always been.
Marc Maron, Nikki Glaser, Josh Gad, Joel McHale, and so many others have already shared their condolences for the late icon.