Bob Saget: Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Comedy Legend

Just over a week in 2022 and the world has lost yet another legend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, died at the age of 65 on Sunday. According to initial reports, Saget was found in a hotel room in Florida on Sunday, hours after performing a standup comedy show in the area. Needless to say, the news has shocked the entire world.

Fans from all over have taken to social media to express their sadness over the loss, as have tons of Saget’s peers. Powerful voices in comedy and throughout the entire entertainment industry have flooded Twitter to share their messages of love for Saget, speaking about the kindness and humor he brought to their lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

His work on Full House, America’s Funniest Home Videos, his standup comedy, and countless other roles and projects established Saget as a one-of-a-kind voice in comedy. It’s abundantly clear by the outpouring of love we’re seeing on Sunday night just how appreciated Saget has always been.

Marc Maron, Nikki Glaser, Josh Gad, Joel McHale, and so many others have already shared their condolences for the late icon.

Marc Maron

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Nikki Glaser

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

Joel McHale

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

Guy Fieri

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

Josh Gad

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

Iron Sheik

BOB SAGET YOU THE BEST DAD ON THE EARTH. MY HEART BROKEN FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 10, 2022

BJ Novak

Kat Dennings

https://twitter.com/OfficialKat/status/1480344857927315460

Yvette Nicole Brown

💔🕊



Oh no! I just did #ICanSeeYourVoice ⁦@SeeYourVoiceFOX⁩ with ⁦@bobsaget⁩. He was such a lovely, funny man.



What is going on?! https://t.co/81bX2DZnWa — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 10, 2022

Michael McKean

Love you, Bob Saget. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 10, 2022

Jon Stewart

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Kathy Griffin

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

Aisha Tyler

https://twitter.com/aishatyler/status/1480341252470153216?s=20

Tom Green

I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Norman Lear