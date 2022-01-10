John Stamos Pays Tribute to Full House Co-Star Bob Saget

On Sunday, comedy legend and Full House star Bog Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the beloved sitcom, died at the age of 65. The news of Saget’s passing stunned not just fans of the comedian but his peers in Hollywood as well, and now his Full House costar John Stamos is paying tribute to Saget in a post on social media.

On Sunday, Stamos, who starred alongside Saget in Full House as Uncle Jesse, wrote that he was “gutted” by news of Saget’s passing and noted that he’d never have another friend like him.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,’ Stamos wrote. Both Stamos and Saget had in recent years reprised their Full House roles for Netflix’s sequel series, Fuller House.

While Saget is best known for his Full House role, he was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997. He also appeared in a number of other television series and starred in The WB’s Raising Dad which saw him play another television dad. That series, which also starred Kat Dennings and Brie Larson, lasted just one season. He also served as the voice of future Ted Mosby in the narration of How I Met Your Mother. Dennings also paid tribute to Saget on Sunday, writing “I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss.”

Later in his career, Saget returned to his roots as a stand-up comedian, touring the United States with raunchy comedic material that was a stark contrast to his performances as America’s dad. Saget had just completed a show in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night and was scheduled to be on tour across the country from February to June of this year. Saget was pronounced dead on the scene in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and the Orange County Sheriff’s office tweeted Sunday evening that they found no signs of foul play or drug use in Saget’s hotel room.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” law enforcement officials said. “The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images