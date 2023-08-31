Bodies Trailer: Netflix Debuts First Look at DC/Vertigo Adaptation

The twisty story of Bodies is officially headed to television. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first teaser trailer for Bodies, a live-action adaptation of the DC/Vertigo series of the same name. The comic, which began to be published in 2014, chronicles an unconventional murder mystery — one that spans over a century of time.

Bodies was originally written by Si Spencer, with artists who include Dean Ormston, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick, and Phil Winslade.

What Is Bodies About?

In Bodies, four detectives, living in four different eras, find the body of the same murder victim in London's Whitechapel. They soon come to realize their investigations have them central to a mysterious conspiracy spanning over a 150 years.

The cast of the Bodies series includes Shira Haas as DC Maplewood, Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman, Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead, and Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan. Paul Tomalin is the series creator and showrunner.

Bodies is set to debut exclusively on Netflix at a later date.